Try these delicious recipes featuring sumac

Sumac, a vibrant red spice with a tangy flavor, is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. Its unique taste can elevate a variety of dishes, giving them a zesty kick that tangy taste lovers will love. Whether you're new to sumac or looking to explore its culinary potential further, these five recipes offer delicious ways to incorporate this spice into your meals. From salads to roasted vegetables, sumac's versatility shines through in each dish.

Roasted veggies Sumac-roasted vegetables delight Roasting vegetables with sumac enhances their natural sweetness while providing a zesty twist. Simply toss your favorite seasonal vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots with olive oil and sprinkle generously with sumac before roasting them in the oven. The outcome is a colorful and delicious side dish that complements any main course.

Hummus flavor Sumac-spiced hummus twist Enhance the classic hummus recipe by incorporating sumac for an extra layer of flavor. Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. Add a teaspoon of ground sumac for that signature tanginess. Serve it as a dip or spread it on sandwiches for an exciting twist on traditional hummus.

Salad dressing Zesty sumac salad dressing Create a refreshing salad dressing using sumac as the star ingredient. Just mix olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and ground sumac together for an easy yet flavorful dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens or use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables to enjoy its bright citrus notes.