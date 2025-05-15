Timeless (and tasty!) lentils every pantry must have
What's the story
Lentils are an integral part of Indian cuisine, providing an excellent source of protein and nutrients.
They are versatile, easy to cook, and form the heart of several traditional delicacies.
From dal to khichdi, stocking up your pantry with various lentils assures you can prepare healthy meals at any time.
Here are five timeless lentils every Indian kitchen must have for their health and culinary versatility.
Red lentils
Red lentils: Quick and nutritious
Red lentils, or masoor dal, are quick-cooking and do not need soaking.
They are ideal for soups or stews because they get soft when cooked.
Protein-rich and fiber-rich red lentils aid digestion and give you energy.
Their mild flavor makes them easy to adapt to any spices and herbs, giving you plenty of room to play with your food.
Green gram
Green gram: Versatile protein source
Green gram or moong dal is extremely nutritious, packed with protein, fiber, vitamins A and C.
It can be used whole or split in salads, soups or curries.
Green gram is also known for its detoxifying properties and is often sprouted to improve its nutritional value even more.
Its subtle taste complements both savory spices and sweet ones.
Black gram
Black gram: Essential for fermentation
Black gram, or urad dal, is essential in South Indian cooking for preparing idli batter, thanks to its fermenting properties.
It's also rich in iron, calcium, and magnesium, making it great for bone health.
When cooked whole or split into dals such as maa ki dal or urad dal tadka, it provides a creamy texture that pairs perfectly with robust flavors.
Bengal gram
Bengal gram: Fiber-rich choice
Bengal gram, or chana dal, makes for an excellent source of dietary fiber, facilitating digestion while making sure you remain full for longer between meals, mostly because they take longer to digest than other pulses listed here today.
Commonly used all over India, from snacks like pakoras and bhajis to mains like chole curry, this pulse lent depth and flavor to any dish cooked with them.
Pigeon peas
Pigeon peas: Staple ingredient
Pigeon peas, popularly known as tur dal or arhar dal, form the basis of several regional cuisines in India, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
They are a staple in the everyday diets of locals.
Their high protein and low glycemic index make them an ideal pick for diabetics wishing to keep blood sugar levels stable.
They provide satisfaction of relishing a delicious, wholesome meal made with these legumes.