You'll love these beetroot recipes!
What's the story
If you want to add a splash of color to your meals while packing them with nutrients, then beetroot is your best bet!
Famous for its earthy taste, beetroot is packed with vitamins and minerals and makes a healthy addition to several dishes.
So, whether you want to experiment or eat more veggies, try these unique beetroot recipes to enjoy this vibrant root.
Vibrant spread
Beetroot hummus delight
Beetroot hummus is a vibrant twist on the classic chickpea dip.
By blitzing cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil, you get a creamy spread that goes perfectly with pita bread or fresh veggies.
The natural sweetness of the beetroot balances the tangy lemon juice and nutty tahini.
Not only does this dish look good, but also lends an extra dose of antioxidants.
Creamy dish
Beetroot risotto twist
If you want a hearty meal option, you can go for beetroot risotto.
Saute onions and garlic in some olive oil before adding Arborio rice. Gradually, stir in vegetable broth with grated beetroot until the rice becomes creamy and tender.
The deep red-colored dish is not only visually striking but also packed with nutrition and flavor.
Garnish with fresh herbs for added aroma.
Refreshing mix
Beet salad with citrus zest
A refreshing salad can be prepared by mixing roasted beetroots with orange or grapefruit segments for a citrusy zing.
Toss in some arugula leaves for the peppery notes and crumbled feta cheese for creaminess (optional).
Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette over this medley to intensify flavors even more, while keeping it light yet fulfilling as part of any meal course.
Nutritious drink
Beet smoothie boost
Blend together cooked beetroots along with bananas, spinach leaves (optional), yogurt (or plant-based alternative), honey (or maple syrup) as sweetener if needed, then add ice cubes before blending again until smooth consistency achieved.
This nutrient-packed smoothie offers an energy boost thanks to its natural sugars from fruits combined with vitamins and minerals found within each ingredient used here too!
Crispy snack
Roasted beet chips crunch
Transform raw beets into crispy chips by thinly slicing them with a mandoline slicer, then toss the slices with lightly seasoned salt, pepper, and olive oil.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes, flipping halfway through to ensure even crispiness throughout the batch.
These homemade snacks offer a healthier alternative to store-bought versions, without compromising on the taste satisfaction factor involved in the snacking experience.