You must try these almond paste-based recipes

Almond paste, prepared from ground almonds and sugar, enriches plant-based dishes with its rich, nutty taste. Perfect for sweet and savory recipes, it is just right for desserts or for enhancing main courses. Discover creative ways to add this flavorful ingredient to your vegan meals, from pastries to stir-fries.

Sweet treats Almond paste in vegan desserts Almond paste can take your vegan desserts to the next level with a unique flavor profile. Use it as a filling for pastries such as croissants or tarts, or blend it into cake batters for extra richness. Its natural sweetness goes well with fruits like berries and apples, making it an ideal ingredient in fruit-based desserts. If you're adventurous, try making almond paste cookies or adding it to homemade ice creams.

Savory uses Savory almond paste applications Using almond paste in savory dishes can add so much depth and complexity to flavors. It makes for an amazing base for sauces when blended with some herbs and spices, giving you a creamy texture without any dairy products. You can use almond paste in vegetable stir-fries or as a stuffing mix for bell peppers or mushrooms. Its nutty undertones go perfectly with roasted vegetables.

Nut milk creation Homemade almond milk with paste Making almond milk at home with almond paste is easy and inexpensive. Blend one part almond paste with three parts water until smooth and strain through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth for silky milk free from the additives of store-bought versions. This way you can control the consistency and sweetness of your milk by playing with the amount of water used.