5 forgotten beans you need to cook with
What's the story
Beans have been an age-old staple in vegetarian diets, providing a protein and nutrient-rich option. However, some varieties have become a thing of the past. These forgotten beans are making a comeback now, adding a new lease of life to classic vegetarian dishes. By adding these beans back to our meals, we can enjoy different flavors and textures, while also reaping their benefits.
Mung bean
Rediscovering the mung bean
Mung beans are tiny green legumes that have been a part of Asian cuisine for centuries. They are packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Adding mung beans to soups or salads can not only amp up the flavor profiles but also provide the body with much-needed nutrients. Their mild flavor makes them perfect for a variety of recipes, be it savory or sweet.
Adzuki bean
The versatile adzuki bean
Adzuki beans are small red beans that are widely used in East Asian cooking. They provide a sweet flavor that complements desserts and even savory dishes. Being high in protein and fiber, adzuki beans can be added to stews or even made into pastes to use as fillings in pastries or buns.
Scarlet runner bean
Embracing the heirloom Scarlet Runner Bean
Scarlet runner beans are famous for their bright color and nutty flavor. These heirloom beans not only add a pop of color to any dish but also pack a decent dose of protein and dietary fiber. They are great in casseroles or as a side dish on their own when cooked with herbs and spices.
Black turtle bean
Reviving the black turtle bean tradition
Black turtle beans have been a part of Latin American cuisine for generations but are often disregarded elsewhere today with more popular alternatives like black-eyed peas or kidney beans taking center stage instead over time. But they still make for an excellent choice thanks largely due to the fact that they're packed full not just of proteins but also of iron, which maintains healthy blood cells among other benefits too.