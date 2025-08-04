5 forgotten beans you need to cook with

Beans have been an age-old staple in vegetarian diets, providing a protein and nutrient-rich option. However, some varieties have become a thing of the past. These forgotten beans are making a comeback now, adding a new lease of life to classic vegetarian dishes. By adding these beans back to our meals, we can enjoy different flavors and textures, while also reaping their benefits.

Mung bean Rediscovering the mung bean Mung beans are tiny green legumes that have been a part of Asian cuisine for centuries. They are packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Adding mung beans to soups or salads can not only amp up the flavor profiles but also provide the body with much-needed nutrients. Their mild flavor makes them perfect for a variety of recipes, be it savory or sweet.

Adzuki bean The versatile adzuki bean Adzuki beans are small red beans that are widely used in East Asian cooking. They provide a sweet flavor that complements desserts and even savory dishes. Being high in protein and fiber, adzuki beans can be added to stews or even made into pastes to use as fillings in pastries or buns.

Scarlet runner bean Embracing the heirloom Scarlet Runner Bean Scarlet runner beans are famous for their bright color and nutty flavor. These heirloom beans not only add a pop of color to any dish but also pack a decent dose of protein and dietary fiber. They are great in casseroles or as a side dish on their own when cooked with herbs and spices.