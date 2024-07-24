In short Simplifying... In short Embark on an adventurous journey to Derweze, Turkmenistan, home to the mesmerizing Door to Hell.

This vast, fiery crater offers a unique spectacle, especially at night when its flames cast an eerie glow against the dark sky.

This vast, fiery crater offers a unique spectacle, especially at night when its flames cast an eerie glow against the dark sky.

Remember, safety is paramount due to the absence of barriers and the challenging desert terrain, and don't miss the chance to explore the surrounding Karakum Desert's geological wonders.

Gaze into the abyss at Derweze, Turkmenistan

By Anujj Trehaan 01:28 pm Jul 24, 202401:28 pm

What's the story In the heart of Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert, the Door to Hell, officially known as the Darvaza gas crater, has been burning nonstop since nineteen seventy-one. Ignited by Soviet scientists to eliminate dangerous methane gas, its flames have never extinguished. Today, it attracts global visitors with its eerie beauty and unique natural phenomenon, making it a remarkable sight in this vast desert landscape.

Getting there

Plan your visit to Derweze

Reaching Derweze is an adventure in itself. The nearest town is about 260 kilometers away, so hiring a four-wheel-drive vehicle is essential. The journey through the desert offers stunning landscapes and a sense of isolation that adds to the anticipation of seeing the crater. Travelers should consider joining a guided tour for safety and convenience, as navigating the desert terrain can be challenging.

Best time to visit

Witnessing day vs night

The Door to Hell offers two unique experiences. By day, its vastness and desert surroundings are visible. At night, Derweze transforms; flames cast an eerie glow against the dark sky, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Visits at sunrise or sunset are ideal for photographers and nature enthusiasts, offering dramatic lighting conditions perfect for capturing the beauty of this natural wonder.

Stay safe

Safety precautions

While visiting this incredible site, safety should be your top priority. There are no barriers around the crater's edge, so maintaining a safe distance is crucial. Always follow your guide's instructions and avoid visiting during extreme weather conditions when high winds could increase risks. Sturdy footwear and long pants are recommended due to uneven terrain and potential hazards on the ground.

Exploring more

Beyond the flames

The Karakum Desert around Derweze is not just about its fiery crater. It invites adventurous souls to discover mud craters and gas vents, revealing the area's geological activity. Camping near Derweze offers a unique chance to experience the desert's allure and observe nocturnal wildlife. This journey respects nature's power, showcasing one of Turkmenistan's most intriguing sites.