By Anujj Trehaan 10:22 am Jul 15, 202410:22 am

What's the story Fasolada, a traditional Greek bean soup, is often hailed as the national food of Greece. This hearty and healthy dish, with its roots in ancient times, showcases the simplicity and richness of Greek cuisine. Being vegetarian and eggless, it's accessible to a wide range of dietary preferences. With its comforting flavors and nutritious ingredients, fasolada is perfect for any meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this soup, gather one cup white beans (cannellini or navy, soaked overnight), two diced large carrots, two diced celery stalks, one chopped large onion, two minced garlic cloves, one can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes, six cups vegetable broth, one teaspoon dried oregano, half a teaspoon paprika, salt and pepper to taste, and two tablespoons olive oil.

Step 1

Prepare the beans

First, drain and rinse the soaked beans well. In a large pot, cover them with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower to a simmer. Cook until the beans are tender but not mushy, about an hour. Once done, drain and set them aside. This prepares the beans for their role in the soup.

Step 2

Saute vegetables

Heat olive oil in a large pot or deep pan over medium heat. Start by sauteing the chopped onions until they become translucent. Then, add the minced garlic, diced carrots, and sliced celery to the pot. Cook these vegetables together for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften. This process builds the flavor base for the soup.

Step 3

Combine ingredients

Add the cooked beans to your pot of sauteed vegetables, along with the canned tomatoes and their juice. Pour in the vegetable broth. Season with oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine all ingredients thoroughly. This step ensures that the flavors meld together, setting the foundation for the classic fasolada taste as everything simmers to perfection.

Step 4

Simmer soup

Bring the mixture to a boil, then simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. During this period, the flavors will beautifully meld together, encapsulating the classic fasolada taste. This simple yet flavorful Greek fasolada bean soup is ready to serve! Enjoy it hot with crusty bread for dipping into this satisfying soup.