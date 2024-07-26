In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegetarian Greek spanakopita triangles using fresh spinach, onion, garlic, tofu, nutritional yeast, and phyllo dough.

Start by sautéing onion and garlic, add spinach until wilted, then mix tofu with nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, and dill.

Layer phyllo sheets with olive oil, add spinach and tofu mix, fold into triangles, and bake until golden brown.

Enjoy this crispy, tangy treat as a snack or appetizer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Check out this Greek spanakopita triangles recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:19 pm Jul 26, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Spanakopita, a traditional Greek dish, is known for its flaky pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. This tutorial guides you through making a vegetarian and eggless version without feta, ensuring it's accessible to a broader audience. Originating from Greece, spanakopita is often served as an appetizer or snack. Its crispy texture and rich filling make it a favorite among many. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, gather one pound of fresh spinach (washed, chopped), one large onion (finely chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one cup of crumbled tofu (as feta substitute), one-fourth cup nutritional yeast (for cheese flavor), one-half teaspoon salt, one-fourth teaspoon black pepper, one teaspoon dried dill, two tablespoons olive oil, and 10 sheets of phyllo dough (thawed).

Step 1

Prepare the filling

In a large skillet over medium heat, add one tablespoon of olive oil. Once hot, saute the onion and garlic until they are soft and translucent. Add the chopped spinach to the skillet in batches if necessary. Cook until the spinach wilts down and most of the water has evaporated. This process should take about five to seven minutes.

Step 2

Create tofu mixture

As the spinach cools, crumble tofu into a bowl. Add nutritional yeast for cheese flavor, salt, and pepper for seasoning, and dried dill for depth. Mix well to mimic feta's salty tanginess. This blend ensures the tofu mixture closely resembles traditional feta cheese in taste and texture, making it an ideal substitute in this vegetarian recipe.

Step 3

Assemble spanakopita triangles

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Lay out a sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface and brush lightly with olive oil. Place another sheet on top and brush again with oil. Cut into strips about three inches wide. Place a spoonful of spinach mixture at one end followed by some tofu mixture on top; fold over to form triangles.

Step 4

Bake until golden brown

Place assembled triangles on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper ensuring they don't touch each other for even cooking. Brush lightly with olive oil for that golden finish when baked — bake for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Enjoy these delicious vegetarian Greek spanakopita triangles hot or at room temperature as an appetizer or snack!