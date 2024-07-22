In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Cuban Vegetarian Picadillo by first simmering lentils and sautéing onions, bell peppers, and garlic in olive oil.

Blend in spices and tomato sauce, then add the cooked lentils, raisins, and olives, letting it all simmer together.

Serve this hearty, flavor-packed dish alone or over rice for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

How to make Cuban vegetarian picadillo: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:40 pm Jul 22, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Cuban vegetarian picadillo is a delightful twist on the traditional Cuban dish known for its rich flavors and comforting qualities. Originally made with ground meat, this vegetarian version swaps in lentils to create a hearty, satisfying meal that's both eggless and meat-free. It's a testament to the versatility of Cuban cuisine and its ability to adapt to various dietary preferences. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup dried lentils (rinsed), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (chopped), one green bell pepper (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), two teaspoons ground cumin, one teaspoon dried oregano, half a teaspoon smoked paprika, a bay leaf, eight ounces tomato sauce, half a cup raisins, half a cup green olives (sliced), and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by cooking the lentils. In a medium saucepan, bring three cups of water to a boil. Gently add the rinsed lentils, then lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and let them cook for about 20 minutes, until they are tender but still firm. After they're cooked, drain any leftover water and set the lentils aside for later use in the dish.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

While the lentils simmer, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and green bell peppers, sauteing until they start to soften, about five minutes. Then, stir in minced garlic, cooking it for another minute until fragrant. This step ensures the vegetables are well-prepared to blend with the spices and tomato sauce, creating a flavorful base for the dish.

Step 3

Adding spices and tomato sauce

To the skillet with sauteed vegetables, add the ground cumin, dried oregano, smoked paprika, and a bay leaf. Mix well to ensure even distribution of spices. Then, pour in the tomato sauce and half a cup of water; stir thoroughly. Allow this mixture to simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes, enabling the flavors to meld together seamlessly.

Step 4

Final touches

Finally, add the cooked lentils to the skillet with raisins and green olives. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer everything together on low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking or burning. Before serving, remove the bay leaf. Enjoy this Cuban Vegetarian Picadillo alone or over rice for a hearty meal, ideal for a comforting vegetarian option.