Growing edible amaranth greens in porch planters is a breeze with the right planter, soil mix, and care.

Choose a spacious planter with drainage holes, fill it with a nutrient-rich mix of garden soil, compost, and perlite or vermiculite.

Sow the seeds directly, water when the top soil feels dry, and feed with diluted liquid fertilizer every four weeks.

Harvest the outer leaves as they grow, stimulating further growth for a steady supply of fresh greens.

Growing edible amaranth greens in porch planters

By Anujj Trehaan 01:35 pm Nov 11, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Growing edible amaranth greens at home is easy and satisfying. These nutritious greens can grow well in porch planters, making them perfect for urban gardeners or those with limited space. This article will walk you through the process of growing amaranth successfully, so you can enjoy a plentiful harvest right from your porch.

Planter selection

Choosing the right planter

Choosing the right planter is key to growing healthy amaranth greens. Opt for a planter that's at least 12 inches deep and 18 inches wide. This will give the roots plenty of room to spread out. Make sure the planter has drainage holes. You don't want water to pool up and damage the roots of your plant.

Soil preparation

Preparing the soil mix

Amaranth prefers well-draining soil with a neutral pH. Combine two parts garden soil with one part compost to enhance the soil with nutrients. Incorporating perlite or vermiculite can enhance drainage and aeration, fostering healthier root growth. This mixture will provide the ideal environment for amaranth seeds to germinate and thrive.

Seed sowing

Planting amaranth seeds

Directly sow amaranth seeds into the prepared soil mix in your planter. Lightly cover them with a thin layer of soil, as they require sunlight to germinate. Water gently but thoroughly after planting. The seeds typically germinate within seven to 14 days when kept in warm conditions and exposed to plenty of sunlight.

Irrigation and nutrition

Watering and feeding your amaranth

Amaranth plants need steady moisture but won't stand for waterlogged conditions. Water your plants when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch, typically every two or three days during hot weather. Feed your amaranth every four weeks with a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength. This will encourage lush leaf production.

Harvest time

Harvesting your greens

You can begin harvesting amaranth leaves as soon as they reach a size suitable for consumption, typically around three weeks post-planting. Harvest leaves starting from the outer portions of the plant, leaving the younger leaves in the center to continue growing. Frequent harvesting stimulates further leaf growth, ensuring a steady supply of fresh leaves throughout the growing season.