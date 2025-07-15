Hazelnut v/s macadamia: Comparing their nutrition

Hazelnuts and macadamias are two popular nuts, known for their rich flavors and nutritional benefits. Both nuts are commonly used in an array of culinary dishes, however, they vary greatly in terms of nutrition. Knowing the difference can help you make informed dietary choices according to your health goals and preferences. Here's a look at the nutrition of hazelnuts and macadamias.

Calories Calorie content comparison Hazelnuts have around 628 calories for 100 grams, while macadamias have some 718 calories for the same weight. This makes macadamias a tad higher in terms of calories when compared to hazelnuts. If you are keeping a close track of calories, this difference could matter when deciding between the two nuts for snacking or cooking.

Fats Fat composition analysis Both hazelnuts and macadamias are high in fats, but the kind of fats they have differs. Hazelnuts have higher monounsaturated fats content at around 82%, which are heart-healthy. Macadamias also have high monounsaturated fats content (around 80%). Although the percentage is similar, the overall fat content is higher in macadamias due to their higher caloric density.

Vitamins Vitamin presence evaluation Hazelnuts are also a rich source of vitamin E, offering nearly 21% of the daily recommended intake per serving size of an ounce (roughly 28 grams). They also provide B vitamins such as thiamine and folate. However, macadamias offer lesser vitamin E but are notable for containing thiamine and some niacin.