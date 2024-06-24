In brief Simplifying... In brief Helsinki offers unique ice swimming experiences at various spots like Seurasaari Island, Allas Sea Pool, Loyly, and Kulttuurisauna.

Ice swimming in Helsinki is an adventure you can't miss

By Anujj Trehaan 11:02 am Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Helsinki, Finland's capital, becomes a winter wonderland each year. Ice swimming is a highlight, offering a unique thrill. This Finnish tradition involves swimming in ice-cut openings in frozen lakes or the sea, often paired with a warm sauna afterward. It's an invigorating winter sport open not just to locals but also to tourists eager for an exhilarating experience.

Discover Seurasaari's icy waters

Seurasaari, an island in Helsinki, transforms in winter into a haven for ice swimming. Known for its open-air museum, it now also boasts a swimming hole cut into the ice, maintained by locals. This spot offers changing rooms and saunas for warming up post-dip. The icy plunge followed by sauna warmth is believed to boost circulation and reduce stress, making it a refreshing experience.

Avanto swimming at Allas Sea Pool

In Helsinki's core, Allas Sea Pool presents an urban ice swimming spot. It overlooks the city skyline, keeping an avanto (ice hole) in winter. Heated pools and saunas add comfort, ideal for those seeking a blend of thrill and ease. Its central location makes it perfect for tourists in city hotels, offering a unique experience of Finnish winter traditions.

The traditional loyly experience

Loyly, an architectural marvel on Helsinki's waterfront, uniquely blends modern design with Finnish sauna culture. It boasts wood-fired saunas and opens a part of its seafront for ice swimming during winter. This serene environment invites you to immerse in freezing waters before retreating to beautifully designed saunas—a must-try experience that truly embodies Finland's deep love for sauna and swimming traditions.

Kulttuurisauna - A minimalist retreat

Kulttuurisauna offers a serene spot for sauna lovers and ice swimming novices. Its minimalist approach promotes simplicity and peace, focusing on the pure experience. Located by the sea, it invites peaceful icy swims followed by warmth in elegantly designed saunas. This spot is perfect for those looking to unwind in Helsinki, away from the hustle, embracing tranquility.