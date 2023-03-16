Lifestyle

5 most anticipated books to release on April 2023

Reasons to be excited about the next month are many, and among them is a literary landscape packed with promise. Some of the most celebrated names in the industry will be releasing new work, from Curtis Sittenfeld and Emily Henry to Anand Neelakantan. These five most anticipated fiction books﻿ of the upcoming month of April offer something for every reader.

'Advika and the Hollywood Wives' by Kirthana Ramisetti

Kirthana Ramisetti's new one is a page-turning tale of marriage, scandal, and fame. It is a tale of a failed 26-year-old screenwriter, who falls in love with a handsome film producer, who is almost 2.5x her age. She gets married to him but only to discover his twisted life with his exes. Ramisetti's book is expected to release on April 11.

'Romantic Comedy' by Curtis Sittenfeld

A comedy writer believes she has given up on love until a handsome pop singer flips the script on all her assumptions. Curtis Sittenfeld explores the rom-com subgenre with her book Romantic Comedy. Earlier she was best known for her brilliant, astutely observed fictional twists on classic literature and real American history. Sittenfeld's book is set to release on April 11.

'Nala Damayanti: An Eternal Tale From Mahabharata' by Anand Neelakantan

Author of the famous three-book series Baahubali, Anand Neelakantan comes with a fresh take on the Mahabharata narrative, with Damayanti, the princess of Vidharbha, as the heroine who overcomes adversity and is reunited with her lover Nala, the king of Nishadas, despite what Kali, the deity of misfortune, has in store for them. The book is expected to release on April 24.

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry

Author Emily Henry explores the life of Harriet and Wyn, who have been the perfect couple ever since they met in college. However, they broke up a few months ago and still haven't told their best friends. After years of togetherness, how hard could it be to fake it for another week? The book is set to release on April 25.

'In the Lives of Puppets' by TJ Klune

TJ Klune takes you to the heart of a strange forest and on an incredible trip with a family made up of spare parts. Klune's standalone story is a touching, queer version of the Pinocchio story. Klune delivers harsh realities alongside wit, generosity, love, and, most importantly, hope. The book is scheduled to release on April 25. Check out more such book recommendations.