You must explore these wildlife sanctuaries in India
What's the story
India, being home to a diverse range of ecosystems, has a lot of wildlife sanctuaries for nature lovers. While popular destinations tend to get the most attention, there are many lesser-known sanctuaries that can leave you spellbound. These offbeat destinations guarantee sightings of rare species and pristine terrains. They are perfect places to get away from the bustling crowds and experience peace and thrill.
Assam's hidden gem
Exploring Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam is a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. The park is famous for its biodiversity and is home to over 350 species of birds. It also hosts feral horses as well as several endangered species. The riverine landscape of the park provides visitors with a peaceful place to take boat rides and observe wildlife in their natural habitat.
Odisha's untamed wilderness
Discovering Satkosia Tiger Reserve
Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha is an offbeat destination, but its lush scenic beauty and diverse wildlife make it an ideal weekend getaway. Spanning across the Mahanadi River gorge, the reserve serves as a natural habitat for tigers, elephants, and crocodiles. The lush forests of the reserve are home to rich flora and fauna, which can be explored on trekking trails offering breathtaking river views.
Arunachal Pradesh's pristine beauty
Unveiling Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary
Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh is famous for its unspoiled landscapes and unique biodiversity. It is also home to several rare plant species along with animals like clouded leopards and red pandas. The sanctuary's dense forests make for a perfect place for trekking enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the lap of nature while exploring hidden trails.
Maharashtra's serene retreat
Venturing into Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary
Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra is a peaceful retreat that is perfect for those who want to spend time in the lap of nature. More than a scenic getaway, Bhimashankar is an important conservation area, protecting numerous endemic species, including the Indian giant squirrel. From numerous trails through dense forests to rich flora, Bhimashankar will entice you if you are an adventure fanatic.