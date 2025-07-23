You must explore these wildlife sanctuaries in India

India, being home to a diverse range of ecosystems, has a lot of wildlife sanctuaries for nature lovers. While popular destinations tend to get the most attention, there are many lesser-known sanctuaries that can leave you spellbound. These offbeat destinations guarantee sightings of rare species and pristine terrains. They are perfect places to get away from the bustling crowds and experience peace and thrill.

Assam's hidden gem Exploring Dibru-Saikhowa National Park Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam is a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. The park is famous for its biodiversity and is home to over 350 species of birds. It also hosts feral horses as well as several endangered species. The riverine landscape of the park provides visitors with a peaceful place to take boat rides and observe wildlife in their natural habitat.

Odisha's untamed wilderness Discovering Satkosia Tiger Reserve Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha is an offbeat destination, but its lush scenic beauty and diverse wildlife make it an ideal weekend getaway. Spanning across the Mahanadi River gorge, the reserve serves as a natural habitat for tigers, elephants, and crocodiles. The lush forests of the reserve are home to rich flora and fauna, which can be explored on trekking trails offering breathtaking river views.

Arunachal Pradesh's pristine beauty Unveiling Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh is famous for its unspoiled landscapes and unique biodiversity. It is also home to several rare plant species along with animals like clouded leopards and red pandas. The sanctuary's dense forests make for a perfect place for trekking enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the lap of nature while exploring hidden trails.