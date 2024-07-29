In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Italian butternut squash risotto with this simple recipe.

12:09 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Risotto, a creamy and versatile rice dish from northern Italy, has gained global popularity. The butternut squash version, celebrated for its sweet and nutty flavor, is a favorite among vegetarians. It combines the richness of Arborio rice with the earthiness of butternut squash. Originating from Italy's rice-abundant regions, this dish epitomizes simplicity and comfort. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need one medium butternut squash (peeled and cubed), two tablespoons of olive oil, one onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one cup of Arborio rice, four cups of vegetable broth (kept warm), half a cup of grated Parmesan cheese (optional for vegans), salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 1

Prepare the butternut squash

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss the cubed butternut squash with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread them on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for about 25 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. This process enhances their natural sweetness.

Step 2

Saute onions and garlic

While the squash roasts, warm the remaining olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onions, cooking until translucent, about five minutes. Then, stir in the garlic, cooking for a minute until it becomes fragrant. This process builds a flavorful base for the risotto, enhancing its overall taste and aroma without altering the original recipe's essence.

Step 3

Cook the risotto rice

Add Arborio rice to the pan with onions and garlic; stir well to coat each grain with oil. Begin adding warm vegetable broth one ladle at a time while continuously stirring. Wait until each addition is almost fully absorbed before adding more broth. This step should take about 18-20 minutes; you're aiming for rice that's tender yet slightly firm to the bite.

Step 4

Combine squash with risotto

Once the risotto is creamy, gently fold in the roasted butternut squash. Add Parmesan cheese now, if using, along with salt to taste. Stir until the cheese melts, enriching the risotto's creaminess. Season with freshly ground black pepper to taste. This dish offers a comforting, vegetarian option that embodies Italian culinary tradition, perfect for any day you desire something hearty and healthy.