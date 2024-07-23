In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Brazilian moqueca at home with this simple recipe.

This vegetarian dish is a vibrant, flavorful, and satisfying meal.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:00 am Jul 23, 202410:00 am

What's the story Moqueca is a traditional Brazilian stew, rich in flavors and colors, originating from Brazil's coastal regions. This centuries-old dish varies by region, each adding a unique twist. Today's version is vegetarian and eggless, featuring plantains for a sweet depth against the spicy, tangy base. Ideal for those seeking a hearty, meat-free option, join us in preparing Brazilian moqueca with plantains.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need one large onion (sliced), two garlic cloves (minced), two large tomatoes (diced), one red and one yellow bell pepper (sliced), two ripe plantains (cut into rounds), one 400 ml can coconut milk, two tablespoons olive oil, juice of one lime, a handful of cilantro (chopped), two teaspoons paprika, one teaspoon cumin, salt, and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and minced garlic to the pot and saute until they become translucent and fragrant. This process should take about five minutes. Ensuring that these base ingredients are well-cooked is crucial as they form the flavor foundation for our moqueca.

Step 2

Adding spices and vegetables

Once your onions are ready, stir in the paprika and cumin, coating the onions evenly with spices. Quickly add in your diced tomatoes along with both red and yellow bell peppers. Cook this mixture for another 10 minutes until the vegetables soften slightly but still retain some bite. This step infuses our dish with vibrant colors and enriches it with essential flavors.

Step 3

Incorporating plantains and coconut milk

Next comes adding sliced plantains to your pot along with coconut milk, which introduces a creamy texture contrasting beautifully against the soft yet firm slices of plantain. Allow this mixture to simmer gently on low heat for about 20 minutes or until plantains are tender but not mushy. It's important not to rush this step as it allows all flavors to meld together harmoniously.

Step 4

Final touches

As your stew nears completion, stir in lime juice and chopped cilantro for a final freshness burst. Generously season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the hot Brazilian moqueca alongside rice or crusty bread for an authentic experience. This vegetarian moqueca offers traditional flavors in an inclusive dish, perfect for bringing Brazil's culinary heritage into any kitchen without compromising taste or satisfaction.