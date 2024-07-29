Try this recipe

Cook delicious Italian caponata with lentil pasta at home

By Anujj Trehaan 11:48 am Jul 29, 202411:48 am

What's the story Italian caponata, a vibrant dish from Sicily, combines eggplant with sweet and sour flavors, reflecting the Mediterranean's culinary richness. Served traditionally as a side or appetizer, this version with lentil pasta offers a hearty, vegetarian, and eggless option. It caters to modern dietary preferences while maintaining Italian cooking's essence. This dish promises an enjoyable culinary journey. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the caponata, two large eggplants (cubed), two tablespoons olive oil, one red onion (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), one red bell pepper (chopped), two tomatoes (diced), three tablespoons capers, one-quarter cup green olives (sliced), two tablespoons balsamic vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. For the pasta: eight ounces lentil pasta, water for boiling, salt for seasoning.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Begin by prepping your eggplants. After cubing them, sprinkle with salt and let them sit for about 20 minutes; this process helps remove bitterness. Rinse the cubes thoroughly under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. This step ensures that your caponata has just the right balance of flavors without any overpowering bitterness from the eggplant.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic; saute until they start to soften and become fragrant, about three minutes. Then, incorporate chopped red bell peppers, continuing to cook until tender yet slightly crisp, roughly five more minutes. This foundational step adds depth to your caponata's flavor profile.

Step 3

Combining caponata ingredients

To your skillet, add the prepared eggplant cubes along with diced tomatoes, capers and sliced green olives. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly. Pour in balsamic vinegar for that quintessential sweet-sour profile characteristic of a traditional caponata. Simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes or until all vegetables are tender but not mushy—stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Cooking lentil pasta

While the caponata simmers, boil a pot of salted water for the lentil pasta. Cook it as per package instructions, aiming for an al dente texture, then drain. Lentil pasta, a gluten-free option, pairs well with caponata's robust flavors. This combination yields a dish that's nourishing and satisfying, reflecting Italy's culinary heritage for the health-conscious diner.