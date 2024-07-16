In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Italian vegan cacio e pepe using spaghetti, cashews, nutritional yeast, black pepper, garlic, and salt.

What's the story Cacio e Pepe is a classic Italian dish that translates to "cheese and pepper." Originating from Rome, it's known for its simplicity and rich flavors, traditionally made with Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper. This tutorial will guide you through creating a vegan version of this beloved dish, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its comforting taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan cacio e pepe, you will need eight ounces of spaghetti or your preferred pasta, one cup of cashews (soaked overnight), two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, one teaspoon of ground black pepper (adjust to taste), one clove garlic (optional), salt to taste, and two cups of water or as needed to adjust the sauce consistency.

Step 1

Preparing the vegan cheese sauce

Begin by draining the soaked cashews and placing them in a blender. Add nutritional yeast, ground black pepper, garlic (if using), and salt. Pour in one cup of water to start with. Blend on high until the mixture is completely smooth. If the sauce seems too thick, gradually add more water until you achieve a creamy consistency similar to traditional cheese sauce.

Step 2

Cooking the pasta

In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add your pasta, cooking it according to the package's instructions until it is al dente. Before draining, it's crucial to reserve about one cup of the pasta water. This starchy water plays a key role in creating the silky texture that defines cacio e pepe, ensuring the sauce beautifully coats each strand of pasta.

Step 3

Combining pasta and sauce

Place the cooked pasta back in the pot on low heat. Slowly add the vegan cheese sauce, stirring constantly. If it's too thick or sticks, gradually pour in reserved pasta water. Continue until the sauce reaches a creamy consistency that coats each strand evenly, ensuring a smooth blend without altering the dish's essence or flavor profile.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Once your pasta is evenly coated with sauce and heated, adjust the taste with more ground black pepper or salt as needed. Serve hot for the best experience. Optionally, garnish with extra nutritional yeast or fresh herbs. This vegan cacio e pepe keeps the comforting flavors of the traditional dish, making it perfect for plant-based diets. Enjoy this simple, delicious meal any day.