In brief Simplifying... In brief Create a vibrant heirloom tomato caprese salad by slicing tomatoes and mozzarella uniformly, then layering them on a platter with torn basil leaves.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze, then season with sea salt and black pepper.

Best served immediately, this fresh, simple dish is perfect as an appetizer, side dish, or addition to a larger meal.

A step-by-step guide to making heirloom tomato caprese salad

By Anujj Trehaan 04:14 pm Jun 25, 202404:14 pm

The heirloom tomato caprese salad, originating from Campania, Italy, is celebrated for its simplicity and the use of fresh, quality ingredients. This dish has become a favorite worldwide, especially during the summer when tomatoes are at their peak. We offer a tweaked classic recipe that is both eggless and purely vegetarian. Ready to embrace the essence of Italian cooking? Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vibrant dish, gather four large heirloom tomatoes in different colors for taste and visual appeal, 200 grams of fresh mozzarella (use vegan mozzarella for a plant-based option), a bunch of fresh basil leaves, extra virgin olive oil for drizzling, balmasic glaze for garnish, and sea salt with freshly ground black pepper to taste. These ingredients combine to create a flavorful symphony.

Step 1

Slice tomatoes and mozzarella

Begin by washing your heirloom tomatoes under cold water and patting them dry with a clean towel. Using a sharp knife, slice the tomatoes into approximately one-quarter-inch thick slices. Do the same with your mozzarella cheese (or vegan alternative). The key here is ensuring both ingredients are sliced uniformly to ensure each bite is harmonious in flavor and texture.

Step 2

Assemble your salad

Begin assembling your salad on a large platter by arranging the tomato slices in an overlapping pattern for visual appeal. Next, carefully place slices of mozzarella between the tomato pieces. Gently tear fresh basil leaves by hand to avoid bruising and generously sprinkle them over the salad. This method of tearing the basil adds a rustic charm to the overall presentation of the dish.

Step 3

Seasoning perfection

After assembling the salad, it's time to season. Generously drizzle high-quality extra virgin olive oil over the top in zigzag motions for even coverage. Then, add a drizzle of balmasic glaze, introducing depth and sweetness that beautifully contrasts with the tangy tomatoes and creamy mozzarella. Finish by evenly sprinkling sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper over everything, ensuring each bite is perfectly seasoned.

Step 4

Serve immediately

This dish is best savored immediately after it's prepared, when the flavors are most vibrant and fresh. It serves as an excellent appetizer or a delightful side dish, pairing wonderfully with crusty bread. Alternatively, it can be a refreshing addition to a larger meal spread, especially during warm-weather gatherings. Its freshness and simplicity make it a versatile choice for various dining occasions.