By Anujj Trehaan 11:58 am Jul 30, 202411:58 am

What's the story The Italian vegan caprese salad is a delightful twist on the classic caprese, substituting traditional ingredients with vegan alternatives to cater to those following a plant-based diet. Originating from Italy, this dish is known for its simplicity, vibrant colors that resemble the Italian flag, and fresh flavors. It's perfect for a quick appetizer or a light meal. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this refreshing salad, you will need: two large ripe tomatoes, one ball of vegan mozzarella cheese (approximately 200 grams), fresh basil leaves (about 20 leaves), two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic glaze, and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients are easily accessible and come together to create a harmonious blend of flavors.

Step 1

Prepare the ingredients

Start by washing the tomatoes and basil leaves under cold water. Pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. Slice the tomatoes into approximately quarter-inch thick slices. Do the same with the vegan mozzarella cheese. The aim is to have tomato and cheese slices of roughly equal thickness for uniformity in presentation and flavor distribution.

Step 2

Assemble the salad

On a large plate or platter, alternate slices of tomato and vegan mozzarella cheese in a circular pattern starting from the outer edge moving toward the center. Tuck whole basil leaves between each slice for bursts of flavor and color contrast. This step not only combines all elements but also showcases the beautiful colors reminiscent of Italy's flag - red, white, and green.

Step 3

Seasoning your salad

Evenly drizzle the extra-virgin olive oil over the salad, then artistically apply the balsamic glaze in zigzag patterns to add a rich depth of flavor. Season with salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences. The olive oil brings a luxurious richness, while the balsamic glaze offers a sweet and tangy complement to the fresh ingredients, enhancing the overall flavor profile.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

This salad is best enjoyed fresh, so it should be served immediately after preparation to keep its texture and flavors intact. It pairs wonderfully with crusty bread or as an accompaniment to various pasta dishes, offering a complete meal experience. This brings a piece of Italy right onto your dining table without compromising on dietary preferences, making it perfect for any occasion.