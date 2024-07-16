In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan fettuccine Alfredo in four easy steps.

Cook Italian vegan fettuccine Alfredo in 4 simple steps

What's the story Fettuccine Alfredo, a classic Italian dish, is renowned for its creamy sauce. Traditionally crafted with butter, cream, and Parmesan, this version introduces a vegan twist that preserves the original flavor. Originating from Rome, it has become globally popular and adaptable for various diets. This guide will teach you to make delicious vegan Fettuccine Alfredo. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan delight, assemble 250 grams of fettuccine pasta, one cup of unsweetened almond milk, one cup of cashews (soaked overnight), two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two cloves of minced garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley. These components blend to form a rich, creamy sauce without any dairy products.

Step 1

Prepare the pasta

Begin by boiling a large pot of salted water over high heat. Cook the fettuccine according to the package instructions until al dente, which is usually about eight minutes, but refer to your package for exact timings. Once it's cooked yet still firm, drain the pasta, making sure to reserve one cup of the pasta water for later use in the sauce.

Step 2

Blend the sauce ingredients

While your pasta cooks, prepare the Alfredo sauce by blending together soaked cashews (make sure they've been drained), and unsweetened almond milk. Also add nutritional yeast for that cheesy flavor without cheese itself, lemon juice for acidity, minced garlic for depth, and salt plus pepper according to your taste preference into a smooth consistency using either a blender or food processor.

Step 3

Combine pasta with sauce

Pour the blended Alfredo sauce into a skillet over medium heat, letting it warm. Add the cooked fettuccine, tossing gently to coat each strand with sauce. If the sauce thickens too much, add reserved pasta water gradually until you reach the desired consistency. This ensures each pasta piece is evenly covered in the creamy mixture without altering the original recipe's intent.

Step 4

Serve with garnish

Once everything is well combined and heated through, transfer your vegan fettuccine Alfredo onto serving plates. Finish off by sprinkling fresh parsley on top as garnish. This not only adds a pop of color but also introduces a freshness that cuts through the richness, making every bite perfectly balanced in flavors. Now, it's ready to serve and enjoy!