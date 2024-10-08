Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delicious Italian vegan fettuccine Alfredo by cooking pasta al dente and blending a creamy sauce from cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper, and almond milk.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:28 am Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Fettuccine Alfredo, originating from Rome, is known for its creamy sauce. This vegan version uses alternatives to butter, cream, and Parmesan, keeping the traditional flavor. It's popular worldwide and adaptable for various diets. Ingredients include pasta, soaked cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper, almond milk, and parsley. Let's cook this vegan delight.

Prepare the pasta

Begin by boiling a large pot of salted water. Add the fettuccine pasta, cooking it according to the package's instructions until it is al dente. Once the pasta is cooked, carefully drain it, ensuring to reserve about one cup of the pasta's cooking water. This reserved starchy water is essential for later, as it will help create a silky sauce consistency.

Make the vegan Alfredo sauce

In a blender, add the drained soaked cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, minced garlic, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and almond milk. Blend everything until it achieves a completely smooth texture. Should the sauce be too thick for your liking, feel free to incorporate additional almond milk or some of the reserved pasta water to adjust it to your preferred consistency.

Combine pasta and sauce

Pour the blended sauce into a large pan over medium heat. Allow it to warm up for about two minutes, but make sure it does not come to a boil, as that might affect its creamy texture. Add the cooked fettuccine into the pan with the sauce and toss well until all strands are evenly coated.

Serve with garnish

Once everything is well combined and heated through, turn off the heat. Serve your vegan fettuccine Alfredo hot, garnished with fresh parsley on top for added color and freshness. This Italian vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe delivers creamy goodness without dairy products. It's ideal for those seeking plant-based alternatives, ensuring no compromise on taste or texture. Enjoy this comforting dish any day of the week.