After a second rise, bake until golden brown and enjoy this flavorful masterpiece as an appetizer, side dish, or a standalone treat.

Italian vegan focaccia art bread: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:54 pm Jul 23, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Focaccia, a beloved Italian flatbread, has roots stretching back to ancient Rome. Traditionally topped with herbs and olive oil, it has evolved into a canvas for culinary artistry, especially in its vegan form. This guide will walk you through creating a beautiful and delicious vegan focaccia art bread that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather two cups all-purpose flour, one packet (or two and one-quarter teaspoons) active dry yeast, one teaspoon sugar, one teaspoon salt, three tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (plus extra for drizzling), and one cup warm water. Decorate with vegetables like bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions, and fresh herbs such as rosemary or thyme.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by activating the yeast for your dough. In a sizable bowl, dissolve the sugar into warm water. Then, gently sprinkle the yeast over the surface of the water. Allow this mixture to sit undisturbed for about five minutes. You'll know it's ready when it turns frothy, signaling that the yeast is active and prepared to begin its work on transforming your dough.

Step 2

Mix and knead

To the activated yeast mixture, add in two cups of flour along with salt and three tablespoons of olive oil. Stir everything together until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer this dough onto a floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour as needed.

Step 3

First Rise

Place your kneaded dough into an oiled bowl, then cover it with a damp cloth or snugly with plastic wrap. Let it rest in a warm place for about an hour or until it doubles in size. This first rise is crucial, as it develops the flavors and textures characteristic of traditional focaccia bread, essential for its unique quality.

Step 4

Shape and decorate

After the first rise, gently deflate the dough on a lightly floured surface then transfer it to an oiled baking sheet spreading it out to your desired thickness. Now comes the fun part: decorating! Press your chosen veggies into the surface of the dough creating any design you like from floral patterns to abstract art—let your creativity shine!

Step 5

Second rise and bake

Cover the decorated focaccia for a second rise for 20 to 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Drizzle with extra olive oil and, if desired, sprinkle with sea salt. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Let it cool slightly before slicing. Enjoy this vibrant and flavorful vegan focaccia art bread as an appetizer, side dish, or on its own.