Try this Japanese okonomiyaki with tofu twist recipe
Okonomiyaki, a Japanese savory pancake, embodies Japan's culinary versatility. The term okonomi means "to one's liking," inviting a variety of ingredients based on personal taste. While traditionally featuring seafood or meat, this guide presents a vegetarian, eggless version with a unique tofu twist. Dive into this cooking journey to explore a creative adaptation of this traditional dish.
Gather the following ingredients
For this vegetarian okonomiyaki, you'll need one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of water, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sugar, four cups of shredded cabbage, half a cup of grated carrots, 200 grams of crumbled firm tofu, two tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional for cheesy flavor), and some oil. Toppings include mayonnaise (vegan preferred), green onions, and sesame seeds.
Prepare the batter
In a large mixing bowl, start by combining the all-purpose flour, water, soy sauce and sugar. Whisk these ingredients together thoroughly until you achieve a smooth and consistent batter. This carefully crafted mixture will serve as the foundational base for your okonomiyaki. It is designed to ensure that all the added ingredients bind well together, eliminating the need for eggs in this recipe.
Add vegetables and tofu
To the previously prepared batter, incorporate your shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and crumbled firm tofu. The inclusion of tofu not only enriches the dish with protein but also introduces a distinctive twist, maintaining its eggless nature. Ensure you mix all components thoroughly, achieving an even coating of the batter over the vegetables and tofu, for a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.
Cook your okonomiyaki
Heat some oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot enough, pour in enough mixture to form pancakes about half an inch thick. Cook each side until golden brown, which should take about three to four minutes per side depending on thickness. The key is to let them cook undisturbed for those first few minutes so they can form a nice crust.
Add toppings and serve
Once your okonomiyaki is golden and crispy, place it on plates. It's topping time; drizzle with vegan mayonnaise, then garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately. These toppings enhance flavor and introduce a delightful texture contrast, making the pancakes truly enjoyable. This version shows traditional dishes can be creatively adapted while retaining their essence, offering a savory, plant-based meal option.