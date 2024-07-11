In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Greek spinach and feta pie that's sure to wow your guests!

Start by sautéing spinach, onion, and garlic, then mix in crumbled feta and dill for a flavorful filling.

Layer this mixture between sheets of phyllo dough brushed with olive oil, bake until golden, and voila - a delicious, eggless vegetarian pie that stays true to traditional Greek flavors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Impress your guests with this Greek spinach and feta pie

By Anujj Trehaan 01:43 pm Jul 11, 202401:43 pm

What's the story The Greek spinach and feta pie, known as spanakopita, is a staple in Greek culture. This savory pastry blends the tanginess of feta cheese with the earthiness of spinach, wrapped in flaky phyllo dough. It's a celebration of Mediterranean flavors, enjoyed for generations. Perfect for vegetarians and egg avoiders, this version retains the traditional recipe's essence. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this eggless vegetarian Greek spinach and feta pie, you'll need one pound of fresh spinach leaves (washed, chopped), one large onion (finely chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), 200 grams of feta cheese (crumbled), one teaspoon dried dill, half a cup olive oil, 10 sheets phyllo dough (thawed if frozen), salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). In a skillet over medium heat, add half the olive oil. Saute onion and garlic until soft, about five minutes. Add spinach in batches; it wilts and reduces in volume as it cooks. Continue until all spinach is wilted and its liquid evaporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Mixing cheese and herbs

After cooking, transfer the spinach mixture into a large bowl. Allow it to cool for a few minutes. Then, add the crumbled feta cheese and dried dill to the bowl. Stir the mixture thoroughly, ensuring the feta cheese is well incorporated throughout the spinach. This creates a rich and flavorful filling, where the creamy feta perfectly complements the vibrant greens, achieving a delightful balance.

Step 3

Assembling your pie

Lightly brush a baking dish with some olive oil. Carefully lay down two sheets of phyllo dough so they cover the bottom and sides of the dish; brush lightly with olive oil. Repeat this process until you have used half your phyllo sheets, each time brushing them with olive oil before adding another layer. Spread your spinach-feta mixture evenly over these layered sheets.

Step 4

Baking your masterpiece

Layer two phyllo sheets over the filling, brushing each with olive oil. Repeat with remaining sheets, folding edges neatly. Brush the top with olive oil for a golden finish. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes until golden brown. Let it cool slightly before serving. This eggless, vegetarian pie maintains traditional flavors, catering to those avoiding eggs or meat.