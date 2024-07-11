In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of Turkish stuffed grape leaves with this simple guide.

Turkish stuffed grape leaves: A vegetarian guide

By Anujj Trehaan 01:52 pm Jul 11, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Turkish stuffed grape leaves, or dolma, are a vegetarian and eggless delight from Middle Eastern cuisines, with centuries-old roots in Turkey's culinary traditions. This dish marries the tangy taste of grape leaves with a filling of rice and herbs, representing not just a meal but a piece of cultural heritage that unites people. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To create this dish, gather one jar of grape leaves (about 50 leaves), two cups cooked rice, one large chopped onion, two tablespoons olive oil, one chopped bunch of fresh parsley, one teaspoon of dried mint or half a cup chopped fresh mint, half a teaspoon ground cinnamon, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lemon slices.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Start by preparing the filling for your grape leaves. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked rice with finely chopped onion, parsley, and mint. Add olive oil to bring moisture and richness to the mixture. Season with ground cinnamon, salt, and pepper according to your taste preferences. Mix everything thoroughly until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Step 2

Ready the grape leaves

Gently remove grape leaves from the jar and rinse under cold water to eliminate any brine or preservatives. Pat them dry with paper towels. Lay a leaf flat, shiny side down, veins up. Trim any thick stems at the base carefully to avoid tearing the leaf. This process prepares the leaves for the next steps of stuffing and rolling.

Step 3

Stuffing and rolling

Place a tablespoonful of filling near each grape leaf's stem end. Fold in the sides over the filling, then roll toward the point end like a cigar, being gentle to avoid tearing. Repeat this process until all the filling is used, ensuring each dolma is snugly rolled for even cooking. This method secures the filling inside and prepares the dolmas for cooking.

Step 4

Cooking your dolmas

Arrange the stuffed grape leaves in a large pot, ensuring they're snug to prevent unraveling. Add just enough water to cover them, placing lemon slices on top for added flavor. Cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly ajar for steam to escape. Cook on low heat for 45 minutes until tender. Serve warm or at room temperature, garnished with lemon slices.