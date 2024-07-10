In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious Japanese vegan ramen soup with a few simple steps.

01:33 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Ramen, a dish that has taken the world by storm, originates from Japan and is traditionally served with meat and eggs. However, this tutorial will guide you through making a delicious vegan version of this beloved dish. By substituting animal products with plant-based ingredients, we can enjoy a hearty and flavorful bowl of ramen that's both ethical and satisfying. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan ramen, gather: two tablespoons sesame oil, one chopped onion, four minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, six cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons vegan soy sauce, one tablespoon miso paste (white or yellow), eight ounces sliced mushrooms, two cups spinach leaves, two sliced green onions for garnish, and salt and pepper to taste. Include two servings of preferred ramen noodles.

Step 1

Prepare the broth

Begin by heating the sesame oil in a large pot over a medium flame. Proceed to add the chopped onion, sauteing until it becomes translucent. Next, incorporate the minced garlic and grated ginger into the pot. It's important to stir these ingredients frequently for around two minutes, until they become fragrant. This crucial base will endow your ramen with its distinctive and rich flavor.

Step 2

Add liquids and simmer

Add the vegetable broth and soy sauce to the pot with your aromatic base. Increase the heat to bring it to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. To prevent clumps, dissolve miso paste in hot water before adding it to the soup. Allow the mixture to simmer for at least 10 minutes, enabling the flavors to blend seamlessly.

Step 3

Incorporate vegetables and noodles

Add sliced mushrooms and spinach leaves to your simmering broth. These vegetables not only add texture but also enrich the ramen with essential nutrients, making it healthier. Meanwhile, prepare the ramen noodles according to package instructions, avoiding any seasoning packets as they may not be vegan-friendly. This step thoughtfully combines nutritious ingredients with traditional preparation methods.

Step 4

Assemble and serve

After cooking and draining the noodles, split them between bowls. Then, ladle the hot broth, ensuring mushrooms and spinach are well distributed. This guarantees a blend of flavors and textures in each serving. Finally, top each bowl with sliced green onions for a fresh crunch and burst of flavor, serving it hot for an enjoyable meal.