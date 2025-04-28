What's the story

Chutney, an Indian staple, has come a long way over the centuries.

What started as a simple mixture of spices and herbs, has now become a wide range of flavors and textures.

From regional variations to adaptations, this story is a reflection of the rich culinary heritage of India.

From traditional stone-ground to modern-day innovations, chutneys continue to be an integral part of meals across the country.