Read these books

Books about mesmerizing civilizations for young explorers

By Anujj Trehaan 12:01 pm Jul 22, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Exploring ancient civilizations opens a unique window to the past, allowing young readers to discover worlds vastly different from their own. This journey educates and entertains, offering insights into how people lived, thought, and interacted in bygone times. The books listed serve as gateways to these lost worlds, each providing a distinct view of historical periods that have significantly shaped our modern world.

Book 1

'The Cat Mummy'

The Cat Mummy by Jacqueline Wilson introduces Verity, a girl exploring ancient Egypt's burial customs after finding her deceased cat. She learns how Egyptians honored their pets and mummies, blending her modern life with historical facts about their beliefs in an afterlife. This book engages children curious about history, merging contemporary issues with ancient practices in a narrative that captivates and educates.

Book 2

'Heroes: Mortals and Monsters, Quests and Adventures'

Heroes: Mortals and Monsters, Quests and Adventures by Stephen Fry offers a fresh take on classic Greek myths. Aimed at older children and teenagers, this book retells the stories of legendary figures like Perseus and Heracles in an accessible way. Fry's witty narrative brings these ancient tales to life, highlighting the timeless human themes of courage, betrayal, love and heroism that still resonate today.

Book 3

'Where the Mountain Meets the Moon'

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin is a fantasy inspired by Chinese folklore. Minli embarks on a quest to find the Old Man of the Moon to improve her family's fortune. Her journey is filled with dragons, spirits, and magical beings from Chinese traditions, weaving adventure with lessons on kindness and gratitude, while showcasing elements of ancient Chinese culture.

Book 4

'The Door in the Wall'

The Door in the Wall by Marguerite de Angeli transports readers to medieval England, where knights were heroes. The protagonist, Robin, becomes paralyzed and isolated when his parents leave for war. Through unexpected friendships, he learns that courage transcends physical abilities. This narrative offers a glimpse into medieval life and values, engaging young readers with history's complexities and lessons on bravery.