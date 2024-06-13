Next Article

Head over to Petra, Jordan's ancient city

By Anujj Trehaan 04:04 pm Jun 13, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Petra, an archaeological gem in Jordan, invites travelers to step back in time. This ancient city, carved into red sandstone cliffs over two thousand years ago by the Nabateans, is renowned for its breathtaking architecture and historical significance. A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985, Petra offers a unique glimpse into the past through its well-preserved ruins and stunning natural beauty.

The Treasury

Uncover the majestic treasury

The Treasury, or Al-Khazneh, is Petra's iconic structure, a marvel of ancient engineering and artistry, built as a mausoleum and crypt in the first century A.D. Visitors approach through the Siq, a narrow gorge flanked by cliffs. The sight of Al-Khazneh at this passage's end is unforgettable. Capture this moment with your camera; it's a memory you'll want to preserve forever.

Royal tombs

Explore the royal tombs

A short walk from the Treasury lies a series of grandiose tombs known as the Royal Tombs. These include the Urn Tomb, Silk Tomb, Corinthian Tomb, and Palace Tomb - each offering a unique insight into Nabatean burial practices and architectural styles. The tombs are accessible via steps carved into rock; their interiors reveal intricate carvings and provide panoramic views of Petra's valleys below.

Monastery views

Take in views from Al-Deir Monastery

Al-Deir Monastery stands as another testament to Petra's architectural grandeur. Reaching it requires a hike up 800 steps carved into rock but promises an awe-inspiring reward: breathtaking views across Petra's rugged landscape and beyond. The Monastery itself impresses with its massive facade hewn from rock; inside lies a single large chamber once used for religious gatherings.

Ancient streets

Stroll through colonnaded street

For those interested in experiencing the daily aspects of ancient life in Petra, walking down Colonnaded Street is essential. This once-bustling thoroughfare was lined with shops and temples that served the city's inhabitants centuries ago. Today, visitors can stroll along its remains to vividly imagine life during Petra's peak under Roman rule, bringing a sense of connection to its historic past.