Journey to Skellig Michael, Ireland: A timeless adventure
Skellig Michael, located off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland, is a remote and rocky island that provides a unique glimpse into early Christian monastic life. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is deeply steeped in history and showcases breathtaking natural beauty. Accessible only by boat, this destination offers a blend of adventure and tranquility for its visitors.
Climb to the monastic ruins
The main attraction on Skellig Michael is the well-preserved monastic settlement perched atop its rugged cliffs. The climb involves over 600 steps carved directly into the rock face. It's a challenging ascent but rewards visitors with incredible views and a chance to explore the ancient beehive huts where monks lived and prayed over a millennium ago.
Witness puffins and wildlife
Skellig Michael, off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, hosts one of the largest puffin colonies, making it a prime location for birdwatching. These vibrant birds are typically visible from late April through early August. In addition to puffins, visitors should look out for various other seabirds and wildlife that call this secluded island sanctuary their home.
Explore Little Skellig
Visitors cannot land on Little Skellig, as it is a protected bird sanctuary. However, boat tours circling the isle provide unforgettable views of its abundant wildlife and the striking white cliffs that rise dramatically from the sea. These tours are a vital part of any Skellig Michael journey, offering a vivid contrast to the larger island and enriching the overall experience.
Visit the Skellig Experience Centre
Before or after visiting Skellig Michael, the Skellig Experience Center on Valentia Island is worth a stop. It features exhibitions on the island's history, wildlife, and remote living logistics. This center is ideal for all ages to gain a deeper understanding of this unique location, enhancing the journey to Skellig Michael with both physical challenge and natural wonder.