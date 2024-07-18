In short Simplifying... In short Skellig Michael, off Ireland's coast, is a must-visit for its ancient monastic settlement, perched atop rugged cliffs, and its large puffin colony.

While you can't land on the nearby Little Skellig, boat tours offer stunning views of its wildlife and dramatic white cliffs.

Don't miss the Skellig Experience Centre on Valentia Island for a deeper understanding of the island's history and wildlife.

Journey to Skellig Michael, Ireland: A timeless adventure

By Anujj Trehaan 06:01 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Skellig Michael, located off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland, is a remote and rocky island that provides a unique glimpse into early Christian monastic life. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is deeply steeped in history and showcases breathtaking natural beauty. Accessible only by boat, this destination offers a blend of adventure and tranquility for its visitors.

Ascend

Climb to the monastic ruins

The main attraction on Skellig Michael is the well-preserved monastic settlement perched atop its rugged cliffs. The climb involves over 600 steps carved directly into the rock face. It's a challenging ascent but rewards visitors with incredible views and a chance to explore the ancient beehive huts where monks lived and prayed over a millennium ago.

Nature watch

Witness puffins and wildlife

Skellig Michael, off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, hosts one of the largest puffin colonies, making it a prime location for birdwatching. These vibrant birds are typically visible from late April through early August. In addition to puffins, visitors should look out for various other seabirds and wildlife that call this secluded island sanctuary their home.

Nearby isle

Explore Little Skellig

Visitors cannot land on Little Skellig, as it is a protected bird sanctuary. However, boat tours circling the isle provide unforgettable views of its abundant wildlife and the striking white cliffs that rise dramatically from the sea. These tours are a vital part of any Skellig Michael journey, offering a vivid contrast to the larger island and enriching the overall experience.

Learn more

Visit the Skellig Experience Centre

Before or after visiting Skellig Michael, the Skellig Experience Center on Valentia Island is worth a stop. It features exhibitions on the island's history, wildlife, and remote living logistics. This center is ideal for all ages to gain a deeper understanding of this unique location, enhancing the journey to Skellig Michael with both physical challenge and natural wonder.