Kiteboarding 101: 5 epic destinations to try
What's the story
Kiteboarding is an exhilarating sport combining elements of surfing, windsurfing, and paragliding.
While popular destinations such as Hawaii and the Caribbean are known for the activity, there are lesser-known coastal gems across the globe that offer unique kiteboarding experiences.
These hidden spots not only offer thrilling rides but also stunning natural beauty and comparatively fewer crowds.
Here are some insights into these global kiteboarding treasures.
Tarifa
Discovering Tarifa's windy shores
Tarifa at the southern tip of Spain is famous for its consistent winds and gorgeous beaches. This place has the perfect conditions for both novice and seasoned kiteboarders.
The town itself has a relaxed vibe with plenty of local eateries and shops to visit after a day on the water.
Being so close to Africa, you can even spot Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar.
Jericoacoara
Exploring Brazil's Jericoacoara
Brazil's Jericoacoara is a remote paradise where strong winds from July to December make it perfect for kiteboarding.
The area has huge sandy beaches ideal for some long rides along the coast.
The village has retained its rustic charm with sandy streets and a vibrant local culture.
After kiteboarding, you can catch stunning sunsets over the dunes or explore nearby lagoons.
Mauritius
Mauritius: A tropical haven
Mauritius has some of the best kiteboarding spots, each offering different conditions, ranging from beginner-friendly to expert-level.
However, Le Morne Peninsula is the most famous as it features consistent winds and stunning views, with mountains in the backdrop.
Apart from kiting, you can also snorkel in coral reefs or hike through the lush terrains of Mauritius.
Mui Ne
Vietnam's Mui Ne: A rising star
Thanks to its perfect wind from November-April, Vietnam's Mui Ne has become an exciting destination.
While the bay offers flat water to execute freestyle tricks, waves nearby invite those looking for tougher rides.
Mui Ne also comes with affordable accommodation and tasty options for Vietnamese cuisine.
Zanzibar
Zanzibar's pristine waters await you
Zanzibar's east coast provides pristine waters ideal for kiteboarders seeking a respite from overcrowded spots around the globe.
Paje Beach shines through, mainly because it has shallow lagoons making learning easier than ever.
Meanwhile, advanced riders will enjoy the wave-riding opportunities further offshore amid turquoise seas, full of marine life aplenty.