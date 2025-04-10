What's the story

Kiteboarding is an exhilarating sport combining elements of surfing, windsurfing, and paragliding.

While popular destinations such as Hawaii and the Caribbean are known for the activity, there are lesser-known coastal gems across the globe that offer unique kiteboarding experiences.

These hidden spots not only offer thrilling rides but also stunning natural beauty and comparatively fewer crowds.

Here are some insights into these global kiteboarding treasures.