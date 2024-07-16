In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Korean kimchi jjigae with ripe vegan kimchi, gochujang, soy sauce, sesame oil, tofu, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, and green onions.

What's the story Kimchi jjigae, a staple in Korean cuisine, traditionally combines kimchi, pork, and tofu. Originating from the Three Kingdoms of Korea era, it has evolved into various versions to suit different diets. Today, we explore a vegan version that retains the dish's rich flavors without using animal products. Let's begin cooking this beloved dish, embracing its cultural heritage and modern adaptations.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan kimchi jjigae, you will need two cups of ripe vegan kimchi, one tablespoon of gochujang (Korean chili powder), two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sesame oil, one-half block of firm tofu (cubed), one large onion (sliced), two cloves of garlic (minced), four cups of vegetable broth, and two green onions (chopped for garnish). Season with salt to your taste.

Step 1

Prepare the base

Begin by heating the sesame oil in a large pot over medium heat. Then, add the sliced onions and minced garlic to the pot, sauteing them until they soften and turn translucent. This crucial step is essential as it builds the foundational flavors for our stew, creating a rich and aromatic base that is key to the dish's overall depth and taste.

Step 2

Add main ingredients

Once your onions are ready, add the vegan kimchi with its juice for that authentic tangy flavor. Stir in gochugaru (Korean chili powder) and soy sauce to introduce heat and umami. Let these ingredients cook together on medium heat for about five minutes. This step is crucial as it allows all the flavors to beautifully meld together, enhancing the dish's overall taste.

Step 3

Pour in broth

After your base of kimchi and spices has nicely simmered, pour in four cups of vegetable broth. Then, bring the stew to a boil before reducing it to a simmer. Allow it to gently bubble for about 20 minutes. This step is crucial as it ensures all the components become fully integrated, creating a harmonious blend, thus enriching the stew's overall flavor and depth.

Step 4

Final touches

Add cubed tofu to the simmering pot, introducing protein and allowing it to soak up the stew's flavors. Simmer for another 10 minutes, then adjust the seasoning with salt to taste before turning off the heat. Serve the vegan kimchi jjigae hot, garnished with green onions, alongside steamed rice or noodles for a comforting and warming meal.