Try this Lebanese vegan moussaka recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:26 pm Jul 29, 202402:26 pm

Lebanese vegan moussaka is a delightful dish that brings the rich flavors of the Middle East to your table, using no meat or dairy. Originating from Lebanon, it features eggplants, chickpeas, and a tantalizing tomato sauce, offering a hearty meal. It showcases the region's knack for creating flavorful dishes with simple, plant-based ingredients. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need two large eggplants, two cups cooked chickpeas, one large chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, one 400g can diced tomatoes, two tablespoons tomato paste, one teaspoon each ground cumin and smoked paprika, half a teaspoon cinnamon, salt and pepper to taste, olive oil for frying or baking the eggplant, and fresh parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Start by preparing the eggplants. For frying, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and fry the slices until golden brown on both sides. Alternatively, for a healthier option, brush them with olive oil and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) for around 20 minutes or until tender. Once done, set them aside.

Step 2

Making the chickpea mixture

In another pan over medium heat, saute the chopped onion in olive oil until translucent. Add minced garlic and cook for another minute before adding cooked chickpeas. Stir in diced tomatoes and tomato paste along with cumin, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Cook this mixture on low heat for about 10 minutes until it thickens slightly.

Step 3

Assembling moussaka

In a baking dish, layer half of the prepared eggplant slices first. Then, add all the chickpea mixture, spreading it evenly. Top with the remaining eggplant slices. Pour any leftover chickpea mixture juices over the top. Cover the dish with foil, preparing it for baking. This process layers the moussaka components before it's baked to perfection.

Step 4

Baking moussaka

Bake covered in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for 15 more minutes, or until the top is slightly crispy. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving. Enjoy this dish with rice or flatbread, savoring each bite filled with the rich flavors of Lebanon.