Why you must add microgreens to your daily diet

Microgreens have become a popular nutrient-packed addition to our meals. Harvested just after the first leaves appear, these tiny greens are rich in vitamins and minerals. They provide a concentrated source of nutrients than their mature counterparts. With their bright colors and flavors, microgreens can add to the beauty and nutrition of our dishes. Plus, they're easy to grow, making them an accessible option for boosting our diet without effort.

Nutrient density Nutritional benefits of microgreens We all know how nutrient-rich microgreens are. Research suggests that they have up to 40% more vitamins and minerals than fully-grown plants. This includes vital nutrients such as vitamin C, E, K, and beta-carotene. The high concentration of these nutrients in such small quantities makes microgreens the perfect option to fulfill daily dietary needs without having to eat heaps.

Home growing Easy cultivation at home Growing microgreens at home is super simple and cost-effective. They take up very little space and can be grown indoors on a windowsill or balcony. All you need are seeds, soil or a growing medium, water, and light. In just one to three weeks (depending on the variety), you would have fresh microgreens ready to be harvested right from your home garden!

Culinary applications Versatile culinary uses Microgreens elevate the taste and texture of different dishes, without making them overbearing. You can opt for them in salads, sandwiches, smoothies, or as garnishing for soups and main course dishes. Their variety is also vast, ranging from radish, broccoli, sunflower shoots, to pea shoots - each of which brings its own unique taste, from spicy to sweet.