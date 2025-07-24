Tips to style pleated trousers
What's the story
Pleated trousers are back and how! These are as stylish as they are comfortable. For those who don't know, pleated trousers are defined by the unique pleats that lend volume and movement to the fabric. They can easily be dressed up or down, making them a worthy addition to your closet. Be it work or a casual day out, pleated trousers can be styled in many ways for many occasions.
Casual pairings
Pairing with casual tops
For that relaxed look, team pleated trousers with simple T-shirts or lightweight blouses. This match gives you an effortless style that is ideal for weekend outings or casual gatherings. Choose neutral colors like white or beige to keep the look understated yet chic. Adding sneakers or flat sandals can finish this laid-back ensemble.
Formal touch
Elevating with blazers
To give yourself a more formal look, team up the pleated trousers with a tailored blazer. This combination would be perfect for business meetings or formal events you are attending where you want to create an impression, without sacrificing comfort. Go for blazers in complementary colors, and add loafers or dress shoes to amp up the sophisticated vibes.
Accessories Insight
Accessorizing smartly
Accessories are important when it comes to dressing up pleated trousers. A belt can define your waistline and add structure to your look. A scarf or a statement piece of jewelry can add some color and texture, making your outfit livelier. Just mindful of over-accessorizing; keeping it simple often works best.
Footwear choices
Experimenting with footwear
The footwear you choose can make all the difference to how pleated trousers look. Go for heels for an elegant finish which lengthens your legs and adds some height. Or, for a fashionable twist appropriate for chilly weather, you can wear ankle boots. Trying out different styles can help you find what goes best with your taste and occasion.