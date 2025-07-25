Your guide to mastering the dragon flag workout

The dragon flag, named after Bruce Lee, is one of the most demanding core exercises. It transitions your body from vertical to horizontal while keeping it a straight line from shoulders to feet. This move not only fortifies the core but also works the back, glutes, and shoulders. It boosts athletic performance significantly.

Core focus Building core strength with dragon flags Primarily, dragon flags are known for building core strength. By engaging a number of muscle groups at the same time, they give a killer workout to the abs. The trick is to keep the tension throughout the movement. This helps in developing the endurance and power of the core.

Form matters Proper form is essential To avoid injury and get the most benefits from dragon flags, it is essential to maintain proper form. Start by lying on a bench with your hands gripping behind your head for support. When you lift your legs and torso into a vertical position, make sure your body remains straight without bending at the hips or knees.

Gradual progression Progression techniques for beginners Beginners should be careful with dragon flags, starting with easier variations like bent-knee raises or partial lifts. As you get stronger and more confident, it's best to gradually up the ante. This can be done by extending the legs fully during the exercise and gradually adding more reps to each set. Over time, these tweaks will greatly improve core strength and stability, making way for mastering the full dragon flag.