Boost your shoulder blade stability with these five exercises: Wall angels, scapular push-ups, resistance band pull-aparts, prone Y raises, and dumbbell shrugs.

These exercises target key muscles around your shoulders and upper back, enhancing movement and stability.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:40 am Nov 05, 202410:40 am

What's the story Strong shoulder blades are key to good posture, injury prevention, and upper body strength. This article details five highly effective exercises specifically targeting the muscles around your shoulder blades to build strength, stability, and mobility. These exercises are perfect for people of all fitness levels and can easily be added to your regular workout routine.

Wall angels

Wall angels are an easy and highly beneficial exercise that strengthen the muscles surrounding your shoulder blades. Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms out to the sides with elbows bent at 90 degrees, palms facing forward. Slowly slide your arms up over your head while keeping contact with the wall, then return to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

Scapular push-ups

Scapular push-ups specifically target the serratus anterior, which is essential for shoulder blade movement and stability. Begin in a standard push-up position. However, instead of bending your elbows, keep them straight and lower your torso by letting only your shoulder blades come together. Then push back up by separating your shoulder blades apart. Try for three sets of 12 repetitions.

Resistance band pull-aparts

This move is great for strengthening the rhomboids and trapezius muscles in the upper back. Hold a resistance band taut in front of you at chest level with both hands, arms extended straight out. Keeping your arms straight, pull the band apart by moving your hands outward to both sides until it touches your chest. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat for three sets of 15 repetitions.

Prone Y raises

Prone Y raises are great for targeting several muscles around the shoulders and upper back at the same time. Lie face down on a mat or flat surface with arms extended overhead, forming a "Y" shape, thumbs pointing upwards. Raise both arms off the ground as high as comfortably possible while squeezing your shoulder blades together, then slowly lower them back down. Do two sets of 12 repetitions.

Dumbbell shrugs

Dumbbell shrugs isolate the trapezius muscle, which is essential for scapula movement and stability. Stand straight with dumbbells in your hands, palms facing your body. Raise your shoulders directly towards your ears without bending your elbows, then lower them with control. Don't roll your shoulders forward or backward. Do three sets of 15 reps each.