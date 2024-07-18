In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Moroccan-inspired dish with this simple roasted cauliflower recipe.

Try this Moroccan spice roasted cauliflower recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:29 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Moroccan spice roasted cauliflower is a vibrant, flavorful dish capturing North African cuisine's essence. Originating from Morocco's rich culinary traditions, it combines aromatic spices with cauliflower's hearty texture, creating a delightful vegetarian option. This dish showcases Morocco's love for spices and caters to those seeking plant-based options. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Morocco into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one large head of cauliflower, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of ground turmeric, half a teaspoon of ground ginger, a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper (adjust according to taste), salt to taste, and freshly chopped cilantro for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (about 200 degrees Celsius). As the oven heats, remove the leaves from the cauliflower and cut it into bite-sized florets. This step ensures even cooking and makes the cauliflower easier to eat once roasted. Preparing the cauliflower in this way is essential for achieving the perfect texture and flavor in the final dish.

Step 2

Mixing the spices

In a large bowl, mix two tablespoons of olive oil with one teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, one-half teaspoon each of ground turmeric and ginger, one-quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and salt to taste. This blend gives the cauliflower its unique Moroccan flavor. The key is to ensure all spices are well integrated with the oil for even flavor distribution.

Step 3

Coating the cauliflower

Add the cauliflower florets to the spice mix bowl. Toss them well to ensure each piece is thoroughly coated with spices. This crucial step ensures that every bite offers a full flavor experience. It's not just about coating; it's about embedding each floret with the rich, aromatic essence of Moroccan spices, ensuring flavors are evenly distributed for a consistent taste in the dish.

Step 4

Roasting time

Place the spiced cauliflower on a parchment-lined baking sheet, ensuring an even layer. Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway for uniform cooking. Once golden and tender, serve immediately, garnished with fresh cilantro. This adds a refreshing contrast to the warm spices, making it an ideal side or main dish with rice or couscous. Enjoy!