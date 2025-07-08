Traveling to Malaysia? Savor these tofu snacks

Known for its diverse flavors and unique combinations, Malaysian cuisine is incomplete without tofu snacks. These delightful snacks are perfect for anyone looking to explore plant-based options. Savory or spicy, Malaysian tofu snacks have got all taste buds covered. Here's taking a look at some must-try tofu snacks that are an all-time favorite among the snack lovers in Malaysia .

Spicy puffs Spicy tofu puffs delight Spicy tofu puffs are a favorite for anyone who likes a bit of heat in their snacks. These are made by deep-frying tofu until it's crispy on the outside but soft inside. They are tossed in a spicy sauce made from chili paste, soy sauce, and garlic. The textures and flavors make this an exciting snack for spice lovers.

Skewered treats Crispy tofu skewers Crispy tofu skewers are a fun way to enjoy this versatile ingredient. Cubes of firm tofu are marinated in soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil before being threaded onto skewers. They are then grilled or baked until golden brown and served with a dipping sauce like sweet chili or peanut sauce. This snack is perfect for gatherings or as an appetizer.

Satay bites Savory tofu satay bites Tofu satay bites give a plant-based twist to the traditional satay dish. The tofu is marinated in turmeric, coriander, cumin, and coconut milk and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of peanut sauce for dipping, these bites deliver rich flavors that satiate both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Sweet glaze Sweet soy glazed tofu cubes Sweet soy glazed tofu cubes are a perfect blend of sweetness and umami, served in an addictive bite-sized treat. Small cubes of firm tofu are diced and pan-fried until crisp on all sides. A glaze of sweet soy sauce, sugar, garlic, and ginger is poured over the cubes as they are cooked further until caramelized. This snack is an irresistible sweet-savory combo.