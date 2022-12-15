Lifestyle

5 easy decoration ideas for New Year's Eve

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 15, 2022, 11:37 am 3 min read

Welcome New Year 2023 with grace

2022 is almost over and with just a few days remaining, it is time to start preparing for New Year's Eve decoration. If you are planning to host a small get-together or a house party, we have the top trending decoration ideas to make your New Year's week memorable. Get your creative juices flowing with these five decoration tips.

Mylar balloon to add peppiness to your space

Balloons are one of the simplest yet peppiest décor items to use during New Year's Eve. The mylar balloons, or the tin foil balloons, are in trend when it comes to using balloons for décor purposes. They are easy to install and worth the money you spend since they are reusable. You can use the number-shaped balloons to indicate the calendar change as well.

Giant wall clock in the living room for a countdown

New Year's eve is a celebration of time. Installing a giant wall clock in your living room is all you need to honor this celebration. Place some mylar balloons circling the clock to add focus to it and begin your countdown for 2023 as the clock anticipatedly ticks 12. The clock will create a point of interest on your wall with its interesting design.

Wall hangings to add festive cheer

Enhancing the décor of your house need not be expensive. You can go with the easy crafts like paper wall-hangings. Different colored handmade crafts can give an instant facelift to your space. While these can be made at home, they are also easily available in the market. You can even choose from a wide variety of designs online.

LED lights for mood lighting

Create the ambiance for the perfect New Year decoration with a mood lighting setting. You can use LED strip lights to scribe a giant "Happy New Year 2023" in your living room. Or, simply crowd up some decorative light strings together and add them in glass jars to keep in your bedroom. These lights will instantly add a classy shine to your home.

Wallpapers for an instant facelift

If you are ready to send more for your New Year's eve party, consider installing wallpapers. They are super convenient and don't consume much time. Wallpapers easily and instantly enhance the look and feel of your space. They can act as a great background for photo sessions as well. Wallpapers can also be customized to suit your New Year party decoration.