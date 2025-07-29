Delicious ways to use almonds 

We all know almonds are a great snacking option. But did you know that these versatile nuts can be used in a wide range of dishes, beyond the regular snacks and desserts? Their mild flavor and crunchy texture make a great addition to many recipes, giving both nutrition and creativity a twist. Here are some surprising ways to add almonds to your meals.

Savory salads Almonds in savory salads Almonds can lend a delightful crunch to savory salads. By tossing sliced or slivered almonds into a mix of greens, you add an interesting texture contrast. They go well with ingredients like spinach, arugula, and feta cheese. A simple vinaigrette dressing goes well with the nutty flavor of almonds, making the salad more satisfying without overpowering other ingredients.

Crusted vegetables Almond-crusted vegetables Using almonds as a crust for vegetables is a novel way to enjoy this nut. You can coat vegetables like zucchini or eggplant with ground almonds mixed with herbs before baking or air frying them. The method gives vegetables a crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender. Not only does the almond crust add flavor, but also nutrition, which makes it an appealing option for those looking to enhance their vegetable dishes.

Milk smoothies Almond milk smoothies Almond milk makes for an amazing base for smoothies. It is a dairy-free alternative that is packed with vitamins and minerals. Blend it with fruits like bananas or berries and you have a creamy, refreshing and nutritious drink. You can add almond butter to make the smoothie creamy and get an extra dose of protein.

Stir-fry sauce Almond butter stir-fry sauce Almond butter also makes for an excellent savory stir-fry sauce. Just mix it with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lime juice. The result is a rich sauce that coats your veggies and tofu beautifully when tossed together in a wok/skillet. The nutty undertone from the almond butter adds depth to the dish without overpowering any other flavors.