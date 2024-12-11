Summarize Simplifying... In short Olympic sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji, known for her unique style and record-breaking performance, is the new face of Balenciaga's latest campaign.

The campaign, a collaborative effort by Teller and Dovile Drizyte, features Kim in a denim bomber jacket and a black mini dress, showcasing the brand's new handbag collection.

Other models in the campaign include Beckham, Petras, Sua Lee, Khadim Sock, and Akolde Meen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kim Ye-ji in Balenciaga's campaign

Viral Olympic sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji is Balenciaga's new face

By Tanvi Gupta 04:03 pm Dec 11, 202404:03 pm

What's the story South Korean Olympic sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji has made her mark in the latest campaign by luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. The 32-year-old silver medalist, who is known for her unique shooting style and "aura," is now sharing the spotlight with Romeo Beckham and singer Kim Petras. The campaign, titled This is a Balenciaga Campaign, was shot around Paris by renowned photographer Juergen Teller.

Career shift

Kim's transition from sports to fashion and acting

Kim's involvement in the campaign comes after her stellar performance at the Olympics, where she enchanted the world with her laid-back shooting stance and sci-fi glasses. A clip of her smashing a world record in Azerbaijan has received millions of views. Since then, she has dabbled in fashion and acting, appearing in a Louis Vuitton shoot for W Korea magazine and as an assassin in the TV series Crush.

Fashion statement

Balenciaga campaign showcases Kim's unique style

In the Balenciaga campaign, Kim trades her signature black Fila outerwear for a denim bomber jacket and thigh-high cut-off jeans in one look, and a black mini dress in another. The outfits showcase the brand's new handbag collection. Despite her glamorous appearances, Kim told CNN that she considers herself a "simple dresser," often opting for crop tops and jeans during her personal time.

Teamwork

Collaborative effort behind Balenciaga's latest campaign

The campaign is a joint effort of Teller and his wife and creative partner, Dovile Drizyte. It also includes Beckham reclining on a white sectional in front of the Eiffel Tower, and Petras on blue floral upholstery on a Paris side street. Other models in the campaign include Sua Lee, Khadim Sock, and Akolde Meen. This comes after Beckham's surprise runway debut for Balenciaga in September.