Overrated shopping streets in Southeast Asia: A list

Southeast Asia is famous for its vibrant shopping streets, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some streets may be crowded and overpriced, while others may not offer unique experiences. Knowing which shopping streets are overrated can save you time and money on your travels. Here's a look at some of the most overrated shopping streets in Southeast Asia and why they may not be worth your visit.

Tourist trap Orchard Road: A tourist trap Orchard Road in Singapore is famous for its malls and luxury brands. But, many tourists find it to be a tourist trap with high prices and crowded spaces. The street is mostly frequented by tourists, which means the prices are higher than local markets or lesser-known areas. For those looking for authentic shopping experiences or local products, Orchard Road may not be the best choice.

Overwhelming crowds Chatuchak Weekend Market: Overwhelming crowds While Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok is one of the largest markets in the world, it can be overwhelming with its massive crowds and heat. The market has over 15,000 stalls, but navigating through them can be difficult due to the sheer number of visitors. Prices are also similar to other markets across Thailand, making it less appealing if you're looking for unique finds or bargains.

Pricey souvenirs Ben Thanh Market: Pricey souvenirs Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City is famous for its souvenirs and local products. However, many travelers find it to be on the pricier side as compared to other local markets. The market is frequented by tourists who are willing to pay more for convenience or novelty items. For those looking for better deals or authentic Vietnamese goods, exploring smaller neighborhoods might be more rewarding.