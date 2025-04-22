What's the story

Kiwis and avocados make an excellent salad combination, offering an unusual blend of flavors and textures.

Both fruits are nutrient-rich, making them a great option for the health-conscious.

The tangy sweetness of kiwis and creamy texture of avocados complement each other perfectly, making for a delicious contrast.

Not only does this combo amp up the taste, but also the nutrition of your salad.

Here's how to make the most of this pairing.