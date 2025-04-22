Kiwi and avocado: A salad duo you need to try
What's the story
Kiwis and avocados make an excellent salad combination, offering an unusual blend of flavors and textures.
Both fruits are nutrient-rich, making them a great option for the health-conscious.
The tangy sweetness of kiwis and creamy texture of avocados complement each other perfectly, making for a delicious contrast.
Not only does this combo amp up the taste, but also the nutrition of your salad.
Here's how to make the most of this pairing.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of kiwis and avocados
Kiwis are loaded with vitamin C, giving more than 100% of the daily recommended intake in a single fruit. They also have fiber and antioxidants which aid digestion and immunity.
Avocados are packed with healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats, which can lower bad cholesterol. They also provide potassium, vitamin E, and B vitamins which enhance general wellness.
Taste harmony
Flavor combination tips
If you're looking to achieve a balanced flavor profile for your salad, consider adding ingredients that complement both kiwis and avocados.
Citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruit can enhance the tanginess of kiwis while balancing the creaminess of avocados.
Adding nuts such as almonds or walnuts can introduce a crunchy texture that contrasts well with the softness of these fruits.
Recipe inspiration
Creative salad ideas
For a refreshing salad idea, combine sliced kiwis and diced avocados with mixed greens such as spinach or arugula.
Add cherry tomatoes for color and feta cheese for an extra layer of flavor.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice dressing to tie all elements together seamlessly.
Preservation guide
Storage tips for freshness
To ensure your kiwis stay fresh longer, store them at room temperature until they are ripe. Refrigerate them afterward to prolong their shelf life by as much as one week.
Store avocados at room temperature until ripe. Once cut open or fully ripe, place them in an airtight container.
Apply lemon juice on exposed areas before refrigerating. This prevents browning from oxidation.