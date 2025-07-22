Chapped lips? Petroleum jelly may help! Try it
What's the story
Winter can be brutal on the skin, and more so on the lips, causing them to become dry and chapped. A simple yet effective remedy for the most common problem is petroleum jelly. From its moisturizing capabilities to creating a protective layer to keep the skin moisturized, the petroleum jelly does it all. Here's how it can help you combat chapped lips this winter.
Moisture lock
Moisturizing properties of petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly has occlusive properties, i.e., it creates a barrier on the surface of the skin to seal in moisture. This is especially useful in winters, when the cold air often robs the lips of natural oils. By applying petroleum jelly regularly, you can avoid further loss of moisture and keep your lips hydrated for the day.
Effective use
Application tips for best results
For best results, apply petroleum jelly on your lips before heading to bed or after you gently exfoliate them with a soft brush or cloth. This way, it ensures that any dead skin cells are removed and the product gets absorbed better. Using it overnight provides enough time for deep moisturization while you sleep.
Cost-effective solution
Benefits over other lip balms
Petroleum jelly is a cheaper alternative to many commercial lip balms. A small jar can last months, even if you apply it daily. It provides a cost-effective means to keep lips healthy during the harsh winters. Its low cost doesn't mean it's not good or effective. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a good solution for chapped lips without going broke.
Versatile remedy
Additional uses beyond lips
Apart from treating chapped lips, petroleum jelly can also be used to soothe dry hands and feet or protect minor cuts from getting infected by sealing out dirt and bacteria. Its versatility makes it a valuable addition to any skincare routine during colder months when dryness is common across different parts of the body.