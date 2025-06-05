Looking for polar adventure? Try aurora submarining
What's the story
Polar aurora submarining combines the excitement of polar exploration with the ethereal wonder of auroras.
This one-of-a-kind adventure lets you witness auroras from beneath the ice, a perspective few humans ever experience.
It's not just a tour, it's a front-row seat to nature's most magnificent light show and a journey into the Arctic or Antarctic's enigmatic underwater world.
Destination
Choosing your destination wisely
Deciding between the Arctic or Antarctic is key for your under-ice light journey.
The Arctic provides opportunities for wildlife encounters and experiencing indigenous cultures, whereas Antarctica offers the allure of massive icebergs and pristine solitude.
Your choice influences not only the underwater experiences but also the distinct landscapes and ecosystems awaiting discovery above the ice, further enhancing your adventure.
Timing
Timing is everything
Catching a glimpse of auroras under the ice requires careful timing. The best months to witness this phenomenon are between September and March in both polar regions, during the long polar nights.
Submarine tours operate within specific timeframes due to weather and ice conditions, so coordinating with tour operators to determine the most favorable submersion times is crucial.
Experience
Understanding the submarine experience
Traveling under the polar ice in a submarine is the ultimate adventure.
Onboard specially-designed subs capable of navigating under the thick ice, passengers can relax in cozy lounges and marvel at the otherworldly landscapes illuminated by the ethereal glow of underwater auroras.
Comprehensive safety briefings and cutting-edge tech make it a comfortable experience for everyone, even if you're a first-time adventurer.
Preparation
Preparing for your journey
Preparing for a polar submarining adventure goes beyond bundling up in your warmest attire.
You should proactively learn about submarine safety procedures and attend any pre-trip briefings provided by your tour operator.
Plus, a good camera that excels in low-light conditions is a must to capture breathtaking shots of the under-ice aurora.
Budgeting
Budgeting tips
Although polar submarining is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it's not cheap. Prices start at $20,000 per person and can go way up, depending on the length of the trip and what's included.
To save money, book as far in advance as you can to get an early bird discount, or go on a group tour. That way, you'll pay less per person than if you went on a private expedition.