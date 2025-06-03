What's the story

Exploring petroglyph sites is like getting a sneak peek into an ancient culture's artistic side.

These rock carvings, etched into cliffs and boulders, tell the stories of those who once called these places home.

Adventurous cliff hiking trails lead to these one-of-a-kind sites, promising a physical challenge as well as a journey through history.

Here are some cool petroglyph locations reachable via thrilling hikes.