Rock art on hiking trails: Top spots to visit
What's the story
Exploring petroglyph sites is like getting a sneak peek into an ancient culture's artistic side.
These rock carvings, etched into cliffs and boulders, tell the stories of those who once called these places home.
Adventurous cliff hiking trails lead to these one-of-a-kind sites, promising a physical challenge as well as a journey through history.
Here are some cool petroglyph locations reachable via thrilling hikes.
Arizona trails
Ancient art on Arizona's cliffs
Arizona is dotted with several petroglyph sites that you can explore through adventurous hiking trails.
The state's rugged terrain makes for an ideal backdrop to discover ancient rock art.
Places like the Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve have trails that take hikers through landscapes filled with thousands of carvings.
The trails differ in difficulty, making them ideal for novice and experienced hikers alike to explore history etched in stone.
Nevada paths
Nevada's hidden rock carvings
Nevada's desert landscape hides many petroglyphs, waiting to be discovered by intrepid hikers.
The Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area is one such place where you can find over 300 rock art panels along its trails.
The area features moderate hikes that reward adventurers with stunning views of intricate carvings.
These carvings show animals, human figures, and abstract designs made by indigenous peoples centuries ago.
Utah routes
Utah's historic cliff faces
Utah is home to many cliffside petroglyph sites that you can hike to.
Nine Mile Canyon is famously called the world's longest art gallery, owing to the miles-long canyon walls covered with the rock art of its kind.
Hikers can walk these paths as they witness intricate depictions of day-to-day life from prehistoric times.
It's the perfect combination of natural beauty and historical curiosity.
California tracks
California's coastal carvings
California has coastal hikes where explorers can discover ancient petroglyphs by the edge of the ocean.
Places like Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park have short but steep hikes that lead to caves covered in bright rock paintings and carvings made by the Chumash people.
These coastal trails bring together stunning views and cultural exploration, making it a must-visit for history buffs.