Healthy breakfast 101: Nut butter and fruit toasts
What's the story
Nut butter and fruit toasts make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be made in five minutes.
These toasts provide a balance of healthy fats, fiber, and natural sugars, making them an ideal pick for a busy morning.
With endless combinations of nut butters and fruits to choose from, you can easily customize your toast to suit your taste preferences, while ensuring you start the day on an energetic note.
Bread selection
Choosing the right bread
The foundation of any good toast is the bread.
Go for whole grain/multigrain bread as they offer more fiber than white bread. This keeps you full for a longer time.
Whole grain breads also have important nutrients such as B vitamins and iron.
If you want gluten-free options, there are plenty of varieties available made from rice/quinoa flour.
Nut butter options
Picking your nut butter
Nut butters are available in different varieties: almond, peanut, or cashew butter. Each type provides different nutritional advantages.
Almond butter, for example, is a good source of vitamin E while peanut butter delivers protein.
Opt for unsweetened variants to steer clear from added sugars and make sure that you're reaping the maximum health benefits from your nut butter.
Fruit choices
Adding fresh fruits
Fruits lend natural sweetness and extra nutrients to your toast.
Bananas are a favorite, thanks to their potassium content and creamy texture when sliced on top of nut butter.
Berries like strawberries or blueberries give you the added benefit of antioxidants, which are good for your health.
You can even combine different fruits according to what is in the season or your liking.
Topping ideas
Enhancing with toppings
To take your nut butter and fruit toast to another level, opt for toppings like chia seeds or flaxseeds, which provide omega-3 fatty acids, good for heart health.
A dash of cinnamon can enhance flavor without adding calories while giving anti-inflammatory benefits.
Those who prefer a little crunch can use crushed nuts like walnuts or almonds to make great toppings.