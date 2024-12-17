Summarize Simplifying... In short Rottnest Island, a short ferry ride from Perth, is the perfect spot for a quokka selfie adventure.

Best visited between September and November, early morning or late afternoon, you can capture the perfect shot with these friendly creatures while respecting their space and not feeding them.

Quokka selfie quest: Smiling wildlife encounters

By Simran Jeet 02:52 pm Dec 17, 202402:52 pm

What's the story The pursuit of the ultimate quokka selfie has turned into a modern-day pilgrimage for travelers wanting to create memories with Australia's happiest marsupial. Primarily found on Rottnest Island, these adorable animals with their picture-perfect smiles have become internet sensations, capturing the hearts of wildlife lovers and Instagrammers alike. This article provides a fun guide and some tips for those planning to undertake this unique quest.

Getting there

Planning your trip to Rottnest Island

Rottnest Island is a short ferry ride away from Perth, with multiple departures throughout the day. The trip takes approximately 25 minutes, and tickets can be easily purchased online or at the terminal. Prices vary depending on the season, though a round trip typically costs around $55. Once you arrive, bicycles are the way to go, with rental options available across the island.

Timing is everything

Best time to visit for quokka sightings

The best times to spot quokkas are during the early morning or late afternoon when they are most actively foraging for food. And, you should visit between September and November. The weather is pleasant, and with fewer people around, you'll have a much better shot at getting that perfect quokka selfie without too many distractions.

Wildlife etiquette

Respectful interaction with quokkas

Quokkas may be the world's friendliest animals, but it's important to treat them with kindness and respect. Never feed quokkas; human food can make them very sick. Always keep a safe distance, and don't touch or pick them up. To avoid interrupting their natural behavior, use your camera's zoom feature for close-ups instead of getting too close.

Photography tips

Capturing your perfect quokka selfie

Getting that perfect quokka selfie takes patience. Hang out quietly near where quokkas are feeding or resting, and let them approach you. Stand with your back to the sun, so the natural light is on your faces for shadow-free photos. Have your camera settings ready to go for fast, clear shots when the moment comes.

Environmental responsibility

Leave no trace behind

If you're heading to Rottnest Island for quokka selfies or otherwise, please be a responsible visitor and help keep the environment clean and pristine. Dispose of all rubbish responsibly. Use the bins provided or, if bins are full, take your rubbish with you. Stay on designated paths at all times. Do not pick plants or disturb animals' homes. Let's protect and preserve the island's unique environment and wildlife.